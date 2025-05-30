Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) Volatility At 0.07%, Should You Add A Position?

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY) is 42.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INZY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is 58.13% and 151.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 36.13% off its SMA200. INZY registered -13.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57072 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.90165.

The stock witnessed a 272.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 229.17%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.07% over the week and 24.73% over the month.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $255.02M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 447.85% and -36.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-203.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.66% this year

134.0 institutions hold shares in Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY), with institutional investors hold 94.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.47M, and float is at 43.37M with Short Float at 8.85%. Institutions hold 93.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with over 5.73 million shares valued at $25.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2484 of the INZY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PIVOTAL BIOVENTURE PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISOR LLC with 4.49 million shares valued at $20.05 million to account for 7.2563 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. which holds 4.28 million shares representing 6.91 and valued at over $19.09 million, while EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 6.3545 of the shares totaling 3.94 million with a market value of $17.56 million.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Treco Douglas A, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that Treco Douglas A sold 8,819 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 ’25 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $7849.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41046.0 shares.