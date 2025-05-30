Insmed Inc (INSM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) is 0.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.85 and a high of $84.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSM stock was last observed hovering at around $66.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.85%.

Currently trading at $69.21, the stock is 1.89% and -2.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -5.42% off its SMA200. INSM registered 214.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.6584 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.17485.

The stock witnessed a -3.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Insmed Inc (INSM) has around 1271 employees, a market worth around $12.61B and $381.03M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -265.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.95% and -18.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.45%).

with sales reaching $103.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.01% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.32% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.42% in year-over-year returns.

599.0 institutions hold shares in Insmed Inc (INSM), with institutional investors hold 116.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.90M, and float is at 177.97M with Short Float at 9.25%. Institutions hold 115.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.01 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.3509 of the INSM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.26 million shares valued at $955.72 million to account for 9.2206 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 12.16 million shares representing 7.8625 and valued at over $814.95 million, while FMR LLC holds 4.7221 of the shares totaling 7.31 million with a market value of $489.44 million.

Insmed Inc (INSM) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Desjardins Clarissa (Director) acquired 1,895 shares at an average price of $66.87 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,895 shares of Insmed Inc (INSM).