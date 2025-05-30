Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is 19.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.79 and a high of $179.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $177.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $178.53, the stock is 1.82% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 10.08% off its SMA200. ICE registered 30.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $169.1732 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $162.187.

The stock witnessed a 7.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.50%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.82% over the week and 1.07% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has around 12920 employees, a market worth around $102.41B and $11.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.97 and Fwd P/E is 23.33. Profit margin for the company is 24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.47% and -0.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.76% this year

2269.0 institutions hold shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), with institutional investors hold 93.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 574.00M, and float is at 569.51M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 92.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 51.14 million shares valued at $7.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.9246 of the ICE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 43.5 million shares valued at $5.95 billion to account for 7.5916 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 25.3 million shares representing 4.4157 and valued at over $3.46 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.0786 of the shares totaling 23.37 million with a market value of $3.2 billion.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tirinnanzi Martha A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tirinnanzi Martha A sold 397 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 ’25 at a price of $177.62 per share for a total of $70515.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4129.0 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Tirinnanzi Martha A (Director) sold a total of 397 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $177.11 per share for $70313.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4526.0 shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, MARTHA TIRINNANZI (Director) Proposed Sale 794 shares at an average price of $176.12 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE).