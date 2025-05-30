Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) is -75.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $12.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is -18.05% and -36.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.72 million and changing 4.57% at the moment leaves the stock -73.49% off its SMA200. IOVA registered -81.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8962 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.9036.

The stock witnessed a -48.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.21%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 14.46% over the month.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) has around 838 employees, a market worth around $611.10M and $212.68M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -176.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.69% and -85.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.22%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.11% this year

401.0 institutions hold shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA), with institutional investors hold 81.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 333.93M, and float is at 271.58M with Short Float at 28.36%. Institutions hold 81.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.95 million shares valued at $208.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1113 of the IOVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with 25.93 million shares valued at $207.98 million to account for 9.1052 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 24.0 million shares representing 8.4254 and valued at over $192.46 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 7.4522 of the shares totaling 21.23 million with a market value of $170.23 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Puri Raj K., the company’s Chief Regulatory Officer. SEC filings show that Puri Raj K. bought 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $1.74 per share for a total of $9743.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that Vogt Frederick G (Interim CEO & General Counsel) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $1.69 per share for $42250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the IOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12 ’24, Maynard Ryan D (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $10.06 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 7,500 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA).