IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) is -28.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $134.65 and a high of $252.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQV stock was last observed hovering at around $138.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24%.

Currently trading at $141.02, the stock is -3.14% and -8.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -28.99% off its SMA200. IQV registered -38.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $154.892 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $198.5789.

The stock witnessed a -8.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.39%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has around 88000 employees, a market worth around $24.40B and $15.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.22 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 8.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.73% and -44.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.93%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.36% this year

1442.0 institutions hold shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), with institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.10M, and float is at 171.50M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 95.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 20.28 million shares valued at $4.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.1326 of the IQV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.23 million shares valued at $3.22 billion to account for 8.3617 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P which holds 10.67 million shares representing 5.8569 and valued at over $2.26 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.4062 of the shares totaling 8.03 million with a market value of $1.7 billion.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DANHAKL JOHN G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DANHAKL JOHN G bought 1,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 ’24 at a price of $200.58 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1275.0 shares.

IQVIA Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 ’24 that Sherbet Eric sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 ’24 and was made at $246.33 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19536.0 shares of the IQV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27 ’24, Sherbet Eric (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,300 shares at an average price of $246.33 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV).