Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) is -18.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.90 and a high of $88.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LW stock was last observed hovering at around $53.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $54.24, the stock is 4.31% and 2.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -13.57% off its SMA200. LW registered -39.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.0916 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.75845.

The stock witnessed a 3.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.36%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $7.65B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.54. Profit margin for the company is 5.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.24% and -38.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

with sales reaching $1.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.43% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.62% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.22% in year-over-year returns.

902.0 institutions hold shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW), with institutional investors hold 99.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.11M, and float is at 139.81M with Short Float at 3.24%. Institutions hold 97.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.05 million shares valued at $1.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8124 of the LW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 15.92 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 11.0348 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.12 million shares representing 7.01 and valued at over $850.5 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.9306 of the shares totaling 5.67 million with a market value of $476.89 million.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NIBLOCK ROBERT A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NIBLOCK ROBERT A bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 ’25 at a price of $60.94 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26406.0 shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 ’24 that BLIXT CHARLES A (Director) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 ’24 and was made at $63.25 per share for $75901.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22982.0 shares of the LW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23 ’24, JURGENSEN WILLIAM G (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $63.27 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 181,250 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW).

