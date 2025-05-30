rts logo

Leslies Inc (LESL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is -66.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $6.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LESL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $0.75, the stock is -3.65% and 4.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -8.93% at the moment leaves the stock -61.78% off its SMA200. LESL registered -85.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71876 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.970265.

The stock witnessed a 19.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.54%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Leslies Inc (LESL) has around 3850 employees, a market worth around $139.63M and $1.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is -3.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.27% and -87.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.85%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 205.08% this year

214.0 institutions hold shares in Leslies Inc (LESL), with institutional investors hold 99.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 185.40M, and float is at 179.14M with Short Float at 9.41%. Institutions hold 95.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with over 36.6 million shares valued at $153.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.8023 of the LESL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.53 million shares valued at $119.54 million to account for 15.4354 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC which holds 23.46 million shares representing 12.6917 and valued at over $98.29 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 10.5233 of the shares totaling 19.45 million with a market value of $81.5 million.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Iskander Anthony A, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Iskander Anthony A bought 63,995 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $49916.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65995.0 shares.

Leslies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Strain John (Director) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $0.79 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the LESL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, OFarrell Susan C (Director) acquired 31,500 shares at an average price of $0.80 for $25200.0. The insider now directly holds 75,763 shares of Leslies Inc (LESL).

