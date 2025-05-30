Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) Volatility At 19.63%, Should You Add A Position?

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) is 216.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $17.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTBR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.77%.

Currently trading at $14.95, the stock is 32.78% and 60.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -10.59% at the moment leaves the stock 114.26% off its SMA200. LTBR registered 432.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.3312 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.9778.

The stock witnessed a 62.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.65%, and is 47.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.63% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $343.56M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 576.47% and -15.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.97%).

75.0 institutions hold shares in Lightbridge Corp (LTBR), with institutional investors hold 20.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.56M, and float is at 21.37M with Short Float at 13.64%. Institutions hold 18.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.55 million shares valued at $1.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.9607 of the LTBR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 1.2027 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 65948.0 shares representing 0.4734 and valued at over $0.22 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 0.3408 of the shares totaling 47480.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) Insider Activity

Lightbridge Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that MAGRAW DANIEL B (Director) sold a total of 44,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $11.99 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14055.0 shares of the LTBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Goodman Sherri (Director) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $11.73 for $82133.0. The insider now directly holds 31,847 shares of Lightbridge Corp (LTBR).