Macy’s Inc (M) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) is -29.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $20.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $12.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $11.94, the stock is 0.23% and 0.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.94 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -17.92% off its SMA200. M registered -40.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.919 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.54735.

The stock witnessed a 4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.08%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Macy’s Inc (M) has around 94189 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $22.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.05 and Fwd P/E is 6.59. Profit margin for the company is 2.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.33% and -41.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.52%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.47% this year

549.0 institutions hold shares in Macy’s Inc (M), with institutional investors hold 87.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 278.57M, and float is at 276.24M with Short Float at 8.44%. Institutions hold 86.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 33.95 million shares valued at $651.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2272 of the M Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 25.88 million shares valued at $496.9 million to account for 9.3194 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 15.49 million shares representing 5.5777 and valued at over $297.38 million, while ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP holds 3.4239 of the shares totaling 9.51 million with a market value of $182.56 million.

Macy’s Inc (M) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griscom Paul, the company’s SVP and Controller. SEC filings show that Griscom Paul sold 489 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 ’25 at a price of $12.89 per share for a total of $6303.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36222.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 ’25 that Kirgan Danielle L. (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 4,522 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 ’25 and was made at $12.88 per share for $58256.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01 ’25, Mitchell Adrian V (EVP, COO & CFO) disposed off 101,633 shares at an average price of $12.88 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 236,201 shares of Macy’s Inc (M).