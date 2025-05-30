Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) is -29.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.94 and a high of $43.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $21.25, the stock is -1.76% and -7.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -27.97% off its SMA200. MUR registered -49.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.859 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.5022.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.47%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.16 and Fwd P/E is 7.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.17% and -50.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.51%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.81% this year

522.0 institutions hold shares in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR), with institutional investors hold 100.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.72M, and float is at 133.41M with Short Float at 18.65%. Institutions hold 93.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 21.29 million shares valued at $878.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.9949 of the MUR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.28 million shares valued at $712.79 million to account for 11.3596 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 8.25 million shares representing 5.4249 and valued at over $340.4 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6886 of the shares totaling 7.13 million with a market value of $294.2 million.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nolan Jeffrey W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nolan Jeffrey W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 ’25 at a price of $23.39 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Murphy Oil Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 ’25 that Utsch Louis W (Vice President) sold a total of 9,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 ’25 and was made at $28.10 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9504.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21 ’25, Utsch Louis W (Officer) Proposed Sale 9,584 shares at an average price of $28.10 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR).