Neogen Corp (NEOG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) is -48.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.87 and a high of $18.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $6.21, the stock is 1.80% and -4.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -47.07% off its SMA200. NEOG registered -53.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.487 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.7317.

The stock witnessed a 23.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.39%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) has around 2917 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $906.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.46% and -66.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.67%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5450.00% this year

451.0 institutions hold shares in Neogen Corp (NEOG), with institutional investors hold 129.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 217.04M, and float is at 216.19M with Short Float at 12.56%. Institutions hold 128.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 25.01 million shares valued at $390.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.555 of the NEOG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 19.6 million shares valued at $306.27 million to account for 9.0517 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 18.21 million shares representing 8.4096 and valued at over $284.55 million, while SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. holds 7.174 of the shares totaling 15.53 million with a market value of $242.74 million.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gupta Aashima, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gupta Aashima bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $99987.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21917.0 shares.

Neogen Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 ’25 that Woteki Catherine E (Director) bought a total of 5,770 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 ’25 and was made at $5.17 per share for $29831.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13244.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24 ’25, BOREL JAMES C (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 90,474 shares of Neogen Corp (NEOG).