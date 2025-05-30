Netapp Inc (NTAP) Volatility At 1.79%, Should You Add A Position?

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is -14.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.84 and a high of $135.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTAP stock was last observed hovering at around $99.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46%.

Currently trading at $99.21, the stock is 1.99% and 9.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -11.74% off its SMA200. NTAP registered -14.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.7104 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.40195.

The stock witnessed a 12.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.08%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Netapp Inc (NTAP) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $20.47B and $6.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.36 and Fwd P/E is 11.76. Profit margin for the company is 17.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.10% and -26.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.33%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.37% this year

1264.0 institutions hold shares in Netapp Inc (NTAP), with institutional investors hold 94.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.38M, and float is at 205.35M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 94.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.77 million shares valued at $3.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.5092 of the NTAP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 21.21 million shares valued at $2.73 billion to account for 10.2957 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ which holds 13.79 million shares representing 6.6926 and valued at over $1.78 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.8844 of the shares totaling 10.06 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

Netapp Inc (NTAP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kurian George, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Kurian George sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $100.02 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Netapp Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that De Lorenzo Daniel (VP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $99.98 per share for $32593.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 455.0 shares of the NTAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, GEORGE KURIAN (Officer) Proposed Sale 8,500 shares at an average price of $100.02 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Netapp Inc (NTAP).