Netflix Inc (NFLX) Volatility At 1.71%, Should You Add A Position?

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is 32.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $587.04 and a high of $1215.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1208.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -23.69%.

Currently trading at $1184.86, the stock is 1.59% and 12.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 33.27% off its SMA200. NFLX registered 83.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1052.543 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $889.0414.

The stock witnessed a 5.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.03%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $504.24B and $39.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.99 and Fwd P/E is 38.18. Profit margin for the company is 23.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.84% and -2.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.17%).

with sales reaching $11.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.78% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.93% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.44% in year-over-year returns.

4118.0 institutions hold shares in Netflix Inc (NFLX), with institutional investors hold 87.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 425.68M, and float is at 422.72M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 86.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 37.01 million shares valued at $24.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6053 of the NFLX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 31.6 million shares valued at $21.33 billion to account for 7.3486 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 21.23 million shares representing 4.9368 and valued at over $14.33 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.8424 of the shares totaling 16.52 million with a market value of $11.15 billion.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karbowski Jeffrey William, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Karbowski Jeffrey William sold 640 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $1194.77 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, KILGORE LESLIE J (Director) disposed off 465 shares at an average price of $1172.49 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 35,396 shares of Netflix Inc (NFLX).