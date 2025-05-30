New Big Money Means American Express Co (AXP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) is -0.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $220.43 and a high of $326.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $293.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02%.

Currently trading at $295.38, the stock is 2.20% and 8.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 5.08% off its SMA200. AXP registered 24.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $271.7634 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $281.0988.

The stock witnessed a 10.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.40%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

American Express Co (AXP) has around 75100 employees, a market worth around $206.94B and $75.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.63 and Fwd P/E is 16.98. Profit margin for the company is 13.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.00% and -9.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.43% this year

3319.0 institutions hold shares in American Express Co (AXP), with institutional investors hold 83.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 701.00M, and float is at 699.45M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 65.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with over 151.61 million shares valued at $35.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 21.1747 of the AXP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 45.2 million shares valued at $10.47 billion to account for 6.3125 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 41.9 million shares representing 5.8516 and valued at over $9.7 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.09 of the shares totaling 29.28 million with a market value of $6.78 billion.

American Express Co (AXP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marquez Rafael, the company’s President, International Card. SEC filings show that Marquez Rafael sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $296.93 per share for a total of $3.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8078.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Joabar Raymond (Grp. Pres., Global Comm. Serv.) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $302.44 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,993 shares of American Express Co (AXP).