New Big Money Means Ball Corp (BALL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) is -2.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.51 and a high of $70.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BALL stock was last observed hovering at around $52.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7%.

Currently trading at $53.55, the stock is 1.58% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -6.24% off its SMA200. BALL registered -22.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.8824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.1168.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.86%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Ball Corp (BALL) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $14.86B and $12.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.41 and Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.08% and -23.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.75%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.79% this year

1029.0 institutions hold shares in Ball Corp (BALL), with institutional investors hold 88.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.46M, and float is at 276.85M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 87.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 35.31 million shares valued at $2.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4162 of the BALL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 22.21 million shares valued at $1.33 billion to account for 7.1826 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 20.68 million shares representing 6.6857 and valued at over $1.24 billion, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 5.6786 of the shares totaling 17.56 million with a market value of $1.05 billion.

Ball Corp (BALL) Insider Activity

Ball Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 ’24 that Glew Mandy (SVP and President, EMEA) bought a total of 563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 ’24 and was made at $68.15 per share for $38367.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3563.0 shares of the BALL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20 ’24, Fisher Daniel William (President & C.E.O.) disposed off 5,802 shares at an average price of $59.77 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 118,043 shares of Ball Corp (BALL).