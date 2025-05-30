rts logo

New Big Money Means Ball Corp (BALL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) is -2.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.51 and a high of $70.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BALL stock was last observed hovering at around $52.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7%.

Currently trading at $53.55, the stock is 1.58% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -6.24% off its SMA200. BALL registered -22.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.8824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.1168.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.86%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Ball Corp (BALL) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $14.86B and $12.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.41 and Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.08% and -23.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.75%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.79% this year

1029.0 institutions hold shares in Ball Corp (BALL), with institutional investors hold 88.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.46M, and float is at 276.85M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 87.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 35.31 million shares valued at $2.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4162 of the BALL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 22.21 million shares valued at $1.33 billion to account for 7.1826 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 20.68 million shares representing 6.6857 and valued at over $1.24 billion, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 5.6786 of the shares totaling 17.56 million with a market value of $1.05 billion.

Ball Corp (BALL) Insider Activity

Ball Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 ’24 that Glew Mandy (SVP and President, EMEA) bought a total of 563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 ’24 and was made at $68.15 per share for $38367.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3563.0 shares of the BALL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20 ’24, Fisher Daniel William (President & C.E.O.) disposed off 5,802 shares at an average price of $59.77 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 118,043 shares of Ball Corp (BALL).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.