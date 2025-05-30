New Big Money Means Chubb Limited (CB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 6.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $251.42 and a high of $306.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CB stock was last observed hovering at around $289.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.15%.

Currently trading at $294.15, the stock is 1.74% and 1.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 4.06% off its SMA200. CB registered 11.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $288.7552 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $282.68076.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.42%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

Chubb Limited (CB) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $117.87B and $56.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.16 and Fwd P/E is 11.51. Profit margin for the company is 14.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.00% and -4.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.34%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.87% this year

2457.0 institutions hold shares in Chubb Limited (CB), with institutional investors hold 91.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 400.75M, and float is at 398.81M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 84.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 38.68 million shares valued at $9.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5597 of the CB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.92 million shares valued at $7.38 billion to account for 7.1476 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC which holds 27.03 million shares representing 6.6813 and valued at over $6.9 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.5004 of the shares totaling 18.21 million with a market value of $4.66 billion.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keogh John W, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Keogh John W sold 85,083 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $290.24 per share for a total of $24.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Chubb Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Ortega Juan Luis (Executive Vice President*) sold a total of 6,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $292.13 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40450.0 shares of the CB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Keogh John W (Officer) Proposed Sale 85,083 shares at an average price of $290.23 for $24.69 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Chubb Limited (CB).