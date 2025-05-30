New Big Money Means Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) is -18.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.46 and a high of $265.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STZ stock was last observed hovering at around $178.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98%.

Currently trading at $179.71, the stock is -4.16% and -2.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -15.18% off its SMA200. STZ registered -27.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $184.6974 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $211.86224.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.73%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $31.99B and $10.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.96. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.00% and -32.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.49%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.34% this year

1554.0 institutions hold shares in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ), with institutional investors hold 95.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 178.19M, and float is at 136.72M with Short Float at 3.73%. Institutions hold 77.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.76 million shares valued at $3.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.5306 of the STZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 10.97 million shares valued at $2.82 billion to account for 6.0021 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.4 million shares representing 5.692 and valued at over $2.68 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 5.409 of the shares totaling 9.89 million with a market value of $2.54 billion.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glaetzer Samuel J, the company’s EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits. SEC filings show that Glaetzer Samuel J sold 3,150 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $188.54 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3126.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17 ’25, GILES WILLIAM T (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $186.39 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,463 shares of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ).