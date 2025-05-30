New Big Money Means DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is -4.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.70 and a high of $107.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCU stock was last observed hovering at around $85.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $85.71, the stock is -0.54% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 9.01% off its SMA200. DOCU registered 50.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.4243 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.62508.

The stock witnessed a 4.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.45%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has around 6838 employees, a market worth around $17.36B and $2.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.76 and Fwd P/E is 22.32. Profit margin for the company is 35.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.00% and -20.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.66%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.75% this year

1151.0 institutions hold shares in DocuSign Inc (DOCU), with institutional investors hold 87.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 202.48M, and float is at 200.39M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 86.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.59 million shares valued at $1.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5545 of the DOCU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.59 million shares valued at $780.63 million to account for 7.1314 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.25 million shares representing 2.567 and valued at over $280.99 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 2.3199 of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $253.94 million.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 ’25 at a price of $76.09 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86156.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01 ’25, Thygesen Allan C. (President and CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $81.90 for $3.28 million. The insider now directly holds 138,804 shares of DocuSign Inc (DOCU).