New Big Money Means Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) is -21.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.39 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $14.54, the stock is 0.38% and -0.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -13.32% off its SMA200. DEI registered 11.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.6436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.8026.

The stock witnessed a 5.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.66%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has around 770 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $993.04M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.35% and -29.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.69%).

with sales reaching $250.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.83% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.57% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.12% in year-over-year returns.

409.0 institutions hold shares in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI), with institutional investors hold 113.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.45M, and float is at 160.82M with Short Float at 13.08%. Institutions hold 108.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 26.68 million shares valued at $355.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.9417 of the DEI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 24.25 million shares valued at $322.77 million to account for 14.4875 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 13.67 million shares representing 8.1671 and valued at over $181.95 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 6.7584 of the shares totaling 11.31 million with a market value of $150.57 million.

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SIMON WILLIAM E JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’24 at a price of $13.15 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

