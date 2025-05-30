New Big Money Means Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) is 27.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.14 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $42.60, the stock is 3.77% and 11.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 26.85% off its SMA200. EXEL registered 107.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.3628 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.58275.

The stock witnessed a 10.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.15%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has around 1147 employees, a market worth around $11.62B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.33 and Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 27.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.52% and -12.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.76%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.10% this year

750.0 institutions hold shares in Exelixis Inc (EXEL), with institutional investors hold 96.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.03M, and float is at 263.95M with Short Float at 7.09%. Institutions hold 94.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 33.5 million shares valued at $752.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.5838 of the EXEL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 29.65 million shares valued at $666.33 million to account for 10.2533 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 27.1 million shares representing 9.371 and valued at over $608.99 million, while RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC holds 5.2428 of the shares totaling 15.16 million with a market value of $340.71 million.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haley Patrick J., the company’s EVP, Commercial. SEC filings show that Haley Patrick J. sold 34,387 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $44.06 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Exelixis Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Heyman Tomas J. (Director) sold a total of 4,544 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $44.29 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32470.0 shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Heyman Tomas J. (Director) Proposed Sale 4,544 shares at an average price of $44.29 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Exelixis Inc (EXEL).