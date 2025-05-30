New Big Money Means FMC Corp (FMC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) is -19.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.83 and a high of $68.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FMC stock was last observed hovering at around $39.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $39.32, the stock is 3.11% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -22.88% off its SMA200. FMC registered -36.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.0952 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.98365.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.30%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.98% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

FMC Corp (FMC) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $4.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.09 and Fwd P/E is 9.83. Profit margin for the company is 7.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.77% and -42.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.34%).

with sales reaching $995.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.28% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.32% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.16% in year-over-year returns.

750.0 institutions hold shares in FMC Corp (FMC), with institutional investors hold 93.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.91M, and float is at 123.83M with Short Float at 4.92%. Institutions hold 92.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.25 million shares valued at $877.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1985 of the FMC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with 14.73 million shares valued at $847.62 million to account for 11.7818 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 11.76 million shares representing 9.4112 and valued at over $677.07 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 4.1729 of the shares totaling 5.22 million with a market value of $300.21 million.

FMC Corp (FMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DAVIDSON CAROL ANTHONY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAVIDSON CAROL ANTHONY bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 ’25 at a price of $37.33 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

FMC Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 ’25 that pereira ronaldo (President, FMC) bought a total of 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 ’25 and was made at $35.77 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48837.0 shares of the FMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, BRONDEAU PIERRE R (Chairman and CEO) acquired 54,000 shares at an average price of $35.90 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 298,439 shares of FMC Corp (FMC).