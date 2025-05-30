New Big Money Means Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) is 18.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $12.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLF stock was last observed hovering at around $7.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $7.92, the stock is 12.49% and 8.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 8.06% off its SMA200. HLF registered -26.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.322 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.32935.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.12%, and is 16.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $806.62M and $4.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.88 and Fwd P/E is 3.15. Profit margin for the company is 5.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.14% and -38.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.94%).

with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.85% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.89% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

294.0 institutions hold shares in Herbalife Ltd (HLF), with institutional investors hold 107.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.60M, and float is at 98.94M with Short Float at 13.51%. Institutions hold 104.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 10.42 million shares valued at $108.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.3538 of the HLF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with 8.7 million shares valued at $90.43 million to account for 8.6516 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. which holds 8.63 million shares representing 8.5799 and valued at over $89.68 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 7.4276 of the shares totaling 7.47 million with a market value of $77.64 million.

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mendoza Juan Miguel, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mendoza Juan Miguel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $6.75 per share for a total of $33750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Herbalife Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 ’25 that Mendoza Juan Miguel (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 ’25 and was made at $6.73 per share for $33650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, Mendoza Juan Miguel (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $20000.0. The insider now directly holds 135,000 shares of Herbalife Ltd (HLF).