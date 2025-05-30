New Big Money Means Honest Company Inc (HNST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is -28.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $8.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HNST stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $4.98, the stock is -0.48% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -4.46% off its SMA200. HNST registered 81.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7981 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2123.

The stock witnessed a 3.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.50%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $548.98M and $389.37M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.35. Profit margin for the company is -0.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.50% and -44.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.77%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 276.19% this year

229.0 institutions hold shares in Honest Company Inc (HNST), with institutional investors hold 71.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.49M, and float is at 93.14M with Short Float at 6.52%. Institutions hold 62.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with over 12.17 million shares valued at $35.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2829 of the HNST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 8.11 million shares valued at $23.67 million to account for 8.1807 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.98 million shares representing 5.0236 and valued at over $14.53 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.5736 of the shares totaling 3.54 million with a market value of $10.34 million.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Winchell Stephen, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Winchell Stephen sold 10,746 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $5.32 per share for a total of $57169.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Honest Company Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Sternweis Thomas (SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat.) sold a total of 5,138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $5.32 per share for $27334.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the HNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Vernon Carla (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 98,950 shares at an average price of $5.32 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 3,098,321 shares of Honest Company Inc (HNST).