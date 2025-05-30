New Big Money Means MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MAC Copper Ltd (NYSE: MTAL) is 16.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.69 and a high of $14.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTAL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $12.33, the stock is 22.99% and 28.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 11.08% off its SMA200. MTAL registered -10.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.5856 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.09975.

The stock witnessed a 29.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.06%, and is 22.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.31% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL) has around 506 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $340.74M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.86. Profit margin for the company is -23.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.34% and -17.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.01%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 178.66% this year

146.0 institutions hold shares in MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL), with institutional investors hold 38.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.46M, and float is at 53.47M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 32.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP with over 6.11 million shares valued at $83.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.4187 of the MTAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 2.71 million shares valued at $37.04 million to account for 9.0441 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC which holds 2.28 million shares representing 7.6358 and valued at over $31.27 million, while BLUESCAPE ENERGY PARTNERS LLC holds 6.9648 of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $28.52 million.