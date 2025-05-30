New Big Money Means Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is 14.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.10 and a high of $183.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $158.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31%.

Currently trading at $159.92, the stock is 2.98% and 11.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 5.19% off its SMA200. MPC registered -10.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $143.6502 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.0305.

The stock witnessed a 15.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.07%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has around 18300 employees, a market worth around $49.13B and $137.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.47 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is 1.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.94% and -12.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.52%).

with sales reaching $31.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.44% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.71% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.46% in year-over-year returns.

1984.0 institutions hold shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), with institutional investors hold 77.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.00M, and float is at 306.37M with Short Float at 3.06%. Institutions hold 76.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 33.34 million shares valued at $5.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5529 of the MPC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.18 million shares valued at $4.89 billion to account for 8.0737 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 23.75 million shares representing 6.8047 and valued at over $4.12 billion, while ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. holds 2.1103 of the shares totaling 7.37 million with a market value of $1.28 billion.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hessling Ricky D., the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Hessling Ricky D. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 ’25 at a price of $134.72 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12162.0 shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 ’25 that Bayh Evan (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 ’25 and was made at $133.70 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69305.0 shares of the MPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04 ’24, CAMPBELL JEFFREY C (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $149.61 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 6,090 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC).