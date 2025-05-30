New Big Money Means Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) is -32.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KIND stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is 9.07% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -26.98% off its SMA200. KIND registered -35.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.19105.

The stock witnessed a 5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.74%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has around 546 employees, a market worth around $612.14M and $248.31M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.20% and -46.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.69%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.67% this year

237.0 institutions hold shares in Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND), with institutional investors hold 67.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 235.01M, and float is at 209.21M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 65.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.46 million shares valued at $45.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.2415 of the KIND Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.46 million shares valued at $34.65 million to account for 3.2115 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. which holds 11.11 million shares representing 2.8625 and valued at over $30.88 million, while NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. holds 2.8625 of the shares totaling 11.11 million with a market value of $30.88 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Sophia, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Schwartz Sophia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $1.72 per share for a total of $25809.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Hohman Robert (Director) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 300,000 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND).