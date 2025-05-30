New Big Money Means Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is 8.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.71 and a high of $75.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $71.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1%.

Currently trading at $70.70, the stock is 2.53% and 6.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 5.01% off its SMA200. QSR registered 4.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.2912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.3264.

The stock witnessed a 10.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.45%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has around 37600 employees, a market worth around $23.16B and $8.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.04 and Fwd P/E is 17.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.42% and -5.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.75% this year

707.0 institutions hold shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), with institutional investors hold 91.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 327.63M, and float is at 322.70M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 90.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 42.53 million shares valued at $2.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.4153 of the QSR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 23.14 million shares valued at $1.63 billion to account for 7.3005 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROYAL BANK OF CANADA which holds 20.17 million shares representing 6.3614 and valued at over $1.42 billion, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 6.1876 of the shares totaling 19.61 million with a market value of $1.38 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Friesner Jacqueline, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Friesner Jacqueline sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $70.08 per share for a total of $4.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19 ’25, Siddiqui Sami A. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $68.12 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 235,228 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR).