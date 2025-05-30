New Big Money Means Sempra (SRE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is -11.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.90 and a high of $95.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRE stock was last observed hovering at around $77.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $77.95, the stock is 1.92% and 6.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -3.51% off its SMA200. SRE registered 2.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.9106 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.78445.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.41%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.05% over the month.

Sempra (SRE) has around 16773 employees, a market worth around $50.84B and $13.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.15 and Fwd P/E is 15.59. Profit margin for the company is 22.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.93% and -18.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.81% this year

1572.0 institutions hold shares in Sempra (SRE), with institutional investors hold 90.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 651.93M, and float is at 651.72M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 90.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 64.36 million shares valued at $4.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1605 of the SRE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 61.79 million shares valued at $4.7 billion to account for 9.7553 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 54.09 million shares representing 8.5396 and valued at over $4.11 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 5.3984 of the shares totaling 34.2 million with a market value of $2.6 billion.

Sempra (SRE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAY DIANA L, the company’s Chief Legal Counsel. SEC filings show that DAY DIANA L sold 8,015 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $74.26 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16969.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01 ’25, BIRD JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER (Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,817 shares at an average price of $71.23 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 19,778 shares of Sempra (SRE).