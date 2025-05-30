rts logo

New Big Money Means Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHPH) is -78.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $4.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHPH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -18.98% and -39.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 6.47% at the moment leaves the stock -79.94% off its SMA200. SHPH registered -94.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30094 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.90239.

The stock witnessed a -38.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.49%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $1.99M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.37% and -96.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-298.59%).

9.0 institutions hold shares in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH), with institutional investors hold 2.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.38M, and float is at 6.07M with Short Float at 11.51%. Institutions hold 2.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC with over 42288.0 shares valued at $16907.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.2552 of the SHPH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 30823.0 shares valued at $12297.0 to account for 0.186 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC which holds 12744.0 shares representing 0.0769 and valued at over $5000.0, while FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC holds 0.003 of the shares totaling 500.0 with a market value of $200.0.

