New Big Money Means Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) is -11.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $10.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $8.94, the stock is -2.53% and -2.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -7.99% off its SMA200. SUZ registered -2.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.1318 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.85995.

The stock witnessed a -0.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.59%, and is -5.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.04% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has around 56000 employees, a market worth around $11.07B and $8.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.20. Profit margin for the company is -2.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.30% and -17.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.92%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 274.92% this year

187.0 institutions hold shares in Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), with institutional investors hold 4.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.24B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 4.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ATLAS FRM LLC with over 12.32 million shares valued at $126.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.9601 of the SUZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE STREET CORP with 4.03 million shares valued at $41.38 million to account for 0.314 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 1.4 million shares representing 0.109 and valued at over $14.37 million, while KAPITALO INVESTIMENTOS LTDA holds 0.109 of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $14.37 million.