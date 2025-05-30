New Big Money Means Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA) is -52.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.53 and a high of $51.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06%.

Currently trading at $19.93, the stock is -7.42% and -12.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -43.38% off its SMA200. VERA registered -46.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.6572 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.20205.

The stock witnessed a -16.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.23%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.56% and -61.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.83%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.54% this year

265.0 institutions hold shares in Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA), with institutional investors hold 114.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.77M, and float is at 48.07M with Short Float at 14.71%. Institutions hold 108.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with over 4.31 million shares valued at $155.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.8745 of the VERA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 3.62 million shares valued at $130.98 million to account for 6.6147 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 3.34 million shares representing 6.0986 and valued at over $120.76 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.1197 of the shares totaling 2.8 million with a market value of $101.37 million.

Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fordyce Marshall, the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Fordyce Marshall sold 10,613 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 ’25 at a price of $27.89 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Vera Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 ’25 that Fordyce Marshall (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 9,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 ’25 and was made at $27.65 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the VERA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26 ’25, MARSHALL FORDYCE (Director) Proposed Sale 9,075 shares at an average price of $27.10 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA).