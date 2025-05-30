New Big Money Means Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) is -30.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.92 and a high of $81.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $28.16, the stock is 1.21% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock -35.81% off its SMA200. VKTX registered -55.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.2302 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.871925.

The stock witnessed a 0.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.78%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.84% and -65.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.13%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.46% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

498.0 institutions hold shares in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX), with institutional investors hold 71.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.29M, and float is at 108.99M with Short Float at 23.44%. Institutions hold 70.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 16.54 million shares valued at $876.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9835 of the VKTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.1 million shares valued at $535.26 million to account for 9.147 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 6.03 million shares representing 5.4589 and valued at over $319.45 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6403 of the shares totaling 5.12 million with a market value of $271.54 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rouan Sarah Kathryn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rouan Sarah Kathryn bought 1,240 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 ’25 at a price of $24.15 per share for a total of $29943.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1240.0 shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 ’25 that Lian Brian (President & CEO) sold a total of 194,490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 ’25 and was made at $42.75 per share for $8.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.37 million shares of the VKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06 ’25, Mancini Marianna (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 54,215 shares at an average price of $42.75 for $2.32 million. The insider now directly holds 374,134 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX).