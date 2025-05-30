New Big Money Means Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) is -14.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.46 and a high of $28.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRBY stock was last observed hovering at around $20.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $20.76, the stock is 13.87% and 20.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 5.48% off its SMA200. WRBY registered 20.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.2578 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.681.

The stock witnessed a 31.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.60%, and is 3.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) has around 3780 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $795.09M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.85. Profit margin for the company is -1.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.61% and -27.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.55%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.76% this year

337.0 institutions hold shares in Warby Parker Inc (WRBY), with institutional investors hold 99.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.50M, and float is at 96.66M with Short Float at 9.64%. Institutions hold 92.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 9.8 million shares valued at $157.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.1602 of the WRBY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.79 million shares valued at $157.24 million to account for 8.1532 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. which holds 9.44 million shares representing 7.8644 and valued at over $151.67 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.0379 of the shares totaling 7.25 million with a market value of $116.45 million.

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moon Youngme E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moon Youngme E sold 33,073 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $19.90 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53869.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, Miller Steven Clive (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 11,684 shares at an average price of $23.52 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 204,727 shares of Warby Parker Inc (WRBY).