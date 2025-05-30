New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) is -82.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $26.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is -41.20% and -56.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.09 million and changing -6.36% at the moment leaves the stock -73.78% off its SMA200. NFE registered -89.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.1386 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.1086.

The stock witnessed a -54.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.79%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 23.83% over the month.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has around 1404 employees, a market worth around $726.58M and $2.15B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.26% and -89.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.73%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.94% this year

343.0 institutions hold shares in New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE), with institutional investors hold 126.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.80M, and float is at 178.04M with Short Float at 29.29%. Institutions hold 77.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC with over 25.56 million shares valued at $561.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.4639 of the NFE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with 17.8 million shares valued at $391.19 million to account for 8.6787 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC which holds 13.4 million shares representing 6.534 and valued at over $294.52 million, while WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 4.6566 of the shares totaling 9.55 million with a market value of $209.9 million.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Guinta Christopher S., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Guinta Christopher S. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 ’25 at a price of $8.57 per share for a total of $42850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

New Fortress Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 ’25 that EDENS WESLEY R (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 ’25 and was made at $9.07 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36.02 million shares of the NFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, EDENS WESLEY R (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $8.77 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 35,921,915 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE).