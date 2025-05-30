Okta Inc (OKTA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is 35.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.56 and a high of $127.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $105.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41%.

Currently trading at $106.63, the stock is -11.07% and -3.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.71 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 17.02% off its SMA200. OKTA registered 9.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.3759 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.11835.

The stock witnessed a -5.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.55%, and is -12.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Okta Inc (OKTA) has around 5914 employees, a market worth around $18.67B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 165.55 and Fwd P/E is 29.98. Profit margin for the company is 4.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.12% and -16.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.86%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.12% this year

1034.0 institutions hold shares in Okta Inc (OKTA), with institutional investors hold 90.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.16M, and float is at 166.22M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 89.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 17.04 million shares valued at $1.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1053 of the OKTA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 16.61 million shares valued at $1.55 billion to account for 9.8493 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 9.58 million shares representing 5.6834 and valued at over $897.06 million, while SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 5.2262 of the shares totaling 8.81 million with a market value of $824.9 million.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Addison Jonathan James, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Addison Jonathan James sold 7,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 ’25 at a price of $101.19 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19067.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20 ’25, McKinnon Todd (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 234,289 shares at an average price of $113.27 for $26.54 million. The insider now directly holds 35,551 shares of Okta Inc (OKTA).