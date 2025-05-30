Opko Health Inc (OPK) Volatility At 2.89%, Should You Add A Position?

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) is -7.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is 4.35% and -6.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -11.82% off its SMA200. OPK registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.455 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.54235.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.56%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) has around 2997 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $689.37M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.29% and -33.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.33%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -326.79% this year

315.0 institutions hold shares in Opko Health Inc (OPK), with institutional investors hold 58.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 671.61M, and float is at 350.22M with Short Float at 9.72%. Institutions hold 31.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 44.42 million shares valued at $55.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.3714 of the OPK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 29.25 million shares valued at $36.56 million to account for 4.1946 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 28.24 million shares representing 4.0507 and valued at over $35.3 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.3695 of the shares totaling 9.55 million with a market value of $11.94 million.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 ’25 at a price of $1.36 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 214.0 million shares.

Opko Health Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 ’25 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 ’25 and was made at $1.48 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 213.88 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01 ’25, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 213,751,448 shares of Opko Health Inc (OPK).