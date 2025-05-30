rts logo

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Volatility At 2.89%, Should You Add A Position?

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) is -7.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is 4.35% and -6.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -11.82% off its SMA200. OPK registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.455 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.54235.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.56%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) has around 2997 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $689.37M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.29% and -33.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.33%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -326.79% this year

315.0 institutions hold shares in Opko Health Inc (OPK), with institutional investors hold 58.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 671.61M, and float is at 350.22M with Short Float at 9.72%. Institutions hold 31.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 44.42 million shares valued at $55.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.3714 of the OPK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 29.25 million shares valued at $36.56 million to account for 4.1946 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 28.24 million shares representing 4.0507 and valued at over $35.3 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.3695 of the shares totaling 9.55 million with a market value of $11.94 million.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 ’25 at a price of $1.36 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 214.0 million shares.

Opko Health Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 ’25 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 ’25 and was made at $1.48 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 213.88 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01 ’25, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 213,751,448 shares of Opko Health Inc (OPK).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.