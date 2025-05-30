ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) is -1.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0%.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is 43.82% and 44.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.44 million and changing 33.50% at the moment leaves the stock -5.03% off its SMA200. ORIC registered -6.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.5331 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.391975.

The stock witnessed a 40.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.66%, and is 35.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.94% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $566.58M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 104.62% and -45.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.46%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.57% this year

198.0 institutions hold shares in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC), with institutional investors hold 119.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.08M, and float is at 43.18M with Short Float at 27.06%. Institutions hold 108.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEXTECH INVEST LTD. with over 5.29 million shares valued at $37.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.5136 of the ORIC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 4.92 million shares valued at $34.79 million to account for 6.9943 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.83 million shares representing 6.8671 and valued at over $34.15 million, while VR ADVISER, LLC holds 6.2468 of the shares totaling 4.39 million with a market value of $31.07 million.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Piscitelli Dominic, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Piscitelli Dominic sold 8,851 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 ’24 at a price of $8.28 per share for a total of $73298.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 ’24 that Multani Pratik S (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 8,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 ’24 and was made at $8.28 per share for $73293.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46765.0 shares of the ORIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16 ’24, Chacko Jacob (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 24,660 shares at an average price of $8.28 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 778,648 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC).