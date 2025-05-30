Ouster Inc (OUST) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) is -3.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $16.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OUST stock was last observed hovering at around $11.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $11.78, the stock is 16.43% and 31.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 33.99% off its SMA200. OUST registered 2.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.9498 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.792025.

The stock witnessed a 52.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.61%, and is 19.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Ouster Inc (OUST) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $633.70M and $117.79M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.71% and -30.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.00%).

with sales reaching $33.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.39% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.75% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.11% in year-over-year returns.

216.0 institutions hold shares in Ouster Inc (OUST), with institutional investors hold 46.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.79M, and float is at 48.30M with Short Float at 10.01%. Institutions hold 44.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 3.03 million shares valued at $29.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.768 of the OUST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 2.71 million shares valued at $26.67 million to account for 6.065 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 1.61 million shares representing 3.6024 and valued at over $15.84 million, while D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. holds 3.1416 of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $13.82 million.

Ouster Inc (OUST) Insider Activity

Ouster Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 ’25 that Chung Megan (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 ’25 and was made at $11.24 per share for $65194.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the OUST stock.

