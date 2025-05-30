PG&E Corp (PCG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) is -15.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.99 and a high of $21.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $17.07, the stock is -0.60% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.97 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -7.14% off its SMA200. PCG registered -7.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.0824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.38165.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.49%, and is -1.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.77% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

PG&E Corp (PCG) has around 28410 employees, a market worth around $96.25M and $24.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.47. Profit margin for the company is 9.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.88% and -21.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.81%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.33% this year

1072.0 institutions hold shares in PG&E Corp (PCG), with institutional investors hold 100.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.20B, and float is at 2.19B with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 97.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 283.64 million shares valued at $4.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.2917 of the PCG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 176.4 million shares valued at $3.08 billion to account for 8.2662 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 168.24 million shares representing 7.8836 and valued at over $2.94 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 6.0822 of the shares totaling 129.79 million with a market value of $2.27 billion.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterman Carla J, the company’s EVP/Corp. Affairs & CSO. SEC filings show that Peterman Carla J sold 32,519 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 ’25 at a price of $17.30 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, DENAULT LEO P (Director) acquired 6,300 shares at an average price of $15.96 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 6,300 shares of PG&E Corp (PCG).