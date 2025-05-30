rts logo

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Volatility At 1.42%, Should You Add A Position?

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $22.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAGP stock was last observed hovering at around $17.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $17.66, the stock is -1.86% and -7.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -8.65% off its SMA200. PAGP registered -2.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.0272 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.3331.

The stock witnessed a -8.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.62%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $13.42B and $50.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.06 and Fwd P/E is 11.13. Profit margin for the company is 0.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.35% and -20.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.47%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 200.17% this year

384.0 institutions hold shares in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP), with institutional investors hold 87.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.74M, and float is at 192.26M with Short Float at 4.22%. Institutions hold 84.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 5.48 million shares valued at $103.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.782 of the PAGP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with 11.67 million shares valued at $219.57 million to account for 1.4806 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ which holds 10.02 million shares representing 1.2721 and valued at over $188.66 million, while ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC holds 1.2696 of the shares totaling 10.0 million with a market value of $188.28 million.

