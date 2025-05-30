Procter & Gamble Co (PG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is 0.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.58 and a high of $180.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PG stock was last observed hovering at around $167.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $168.56, the stock is 3.80% and 2.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 0.06% off its SMA200. PG registered 1.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $164.436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $168.46095.

The stock witnessed a 3.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.98%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.58% over the week and 1.05% over the month.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) has around 108000 employees, a market worth around $395.20B and $83.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.77 and Fwd P/E is 24.07. Profit margin for the company is 18.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.65% and -6.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.87%).

with sales reaching $20.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.83% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.29% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.02% in year-over-year returns.

4989.0 institutions hold shares in Procter & Gamble Co (PG), with institutional investors hold 70.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.34B, and float is at 2.34B with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 70.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 225.97 million shares valued at $37.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5871 of the PG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 159.13 million shares valued at $26.24 billion to account for 6.7513 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 103.13 million shares representing 4.3755 and valued at over $17.01 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.1886 of the shares totaling 51.59 million with a market value of $8.49 billion.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aguilar Moses Victor Javier, the company’s Chf Rsch, Dev & Innov Officer. SEC filings show that Aguilar Moses Victor Javier sold 10,520 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $158.67 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25182.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29 ’25, Davis Jennifer L. (CEO – Health Care) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $161.38 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 51,965 shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG).