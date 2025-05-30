Progressive Corp (PGR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) is 17.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $197.62 and a high of $292.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGR stock was last observed hovering at around $277.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $277.30, the stock is -1.52% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 8.11% off its SMA200. PGR registered 38.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $275.9056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $258.9035.

The stock witnessed a 0.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.53%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.47% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

Progressive Corp (PGR) has around 66308 employees, a market worth around $162.56B and $78.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.67 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.32% and -5.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.93% this year

2452.0 institutions hold shares in Progressive Corp (PGR), with institutional investors hold 88.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 586.00M, and float is at 584.61M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 88.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 52.22 million shares valued at $10.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.9201 of the PGR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 48.46 million shares valued at $10.07 billion to account for 8.2778 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 24.37 million shares representing 4.1627 and valued at over $5.06 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 2.9002 of the shares totaling 16.98 million with a market value of $3.53 billion.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sauerland John P, the company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sauerland John P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 ’25 at a price of $275.37 per share for a total of $2.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Progressive Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that Broz Steven (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 1,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $277.81 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28888.0 shares of the PGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28 ’25, Sauerland John P (Officer) Proposed Sale 10,000 shares at an average price of $275.37 for $2.75 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Progressive Corp (PGR).