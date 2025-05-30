Quantum Corp (QMCO) Volatility At 11.14%, Should You Add A Position?

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) is -76.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $90.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QMCO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48%.

Currently trading at $12.50, the stock is 7.08% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -10.59% at the moment leaves the stock -12.06% off its SMA200. QMCO registered 35.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.3344 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.2139.

The stock witnessed a 11.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.60%, and is 8.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.14% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) has around 770 employees, a market worth around $81.58M and $285.86M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 463.06% and -86.21% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.86% this year

37.0 institutions hold shares in Quantum Corp (QMCO), with institutional investors hold 12.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.53M, and float is at 5.97M with Short Float at 23.97%. Institutions hold 11.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with over 14.31 million shares valued at $5.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9285 of the QMCO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with 10.25 million shares valued at $4.19 million to account for 10.692 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 9.17 million shares representing 9.5713 and valued at over $3.75 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 5.2332 of the shares totaling 5.02 million with a market value of $2.05 million.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moorehead Lewis W., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Moorehead Lewis W. sold 179 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 ’25 at a price of $9.65 per share for a total of $1727.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24971.0 shares.

Quantum Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 ’25 that Lerner James J (President & CEO) sold a total of 2,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 ’25 and was made at $9.65 per share for $26862.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the QMCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21 ’25, Cabrera Brian E (SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy) disposed off 1,078 shares at an average price of $9.65 for $10401.0. The insider now directly holds 28,736 shares of Quantum Corp (QMCO).