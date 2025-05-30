Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Volatility At 1.05%, Should You Add A Position?

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) is -6.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.60 and a high of $27.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RELY stock was last observed hovering at around $21.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $21.03, the stock is -5.98% and -0.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 7.68% off its SMA200. RELY registered 53.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.064 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.52995.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.12%, and is -5.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $4.29B and $1.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.05. Profit margin for the company is -0.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.29% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.62%).

with sales reaching $385.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.49% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.29% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.71% in year-over-year returns.

375.0 institutions hold shares in Remitly Global Inc (RELY), with institutional investors hold 84.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.83M, and float is at 163.71M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 80.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NASPERS LTD with over 37.34 million shares valued at $452.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.3028 of the RELY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.07 million shares valued at $170.58 million to account for 7.2755 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.77 million shares representing 5.5673 and valued at over $130.53 million, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 5.257 of the shares totaling 10.17 million with a market value of $123.26 million.

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Insider Activity

Remitly Global Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Tavis Luke (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $22.33 per share for $21660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4128.0 shares of the RELY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Oppenheimer Matthew B. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 14,583 shares at an average price of $22.51 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 4,256,598 shares of Remitly Global Inc (RELY).