Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) is -37.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $11.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is 16.24% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -31.13% off its SMA200. RPAY registered -50.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.651 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.969475.

The stock witnessed a 17.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.43%, and is 11.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has around 465 employees, a market worth around $453.66M and $309.65M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.03. Profit margin for the company is -4.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.70% and -57.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.02%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.29% this year

219.0 institutions hold shares in Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), with institutional investors hold 117.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.07M, and float is at 72.28M with Short Float at 8.73%. Institutions hold 96.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.07 million shares valued at $85.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7855 of the RPAY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 4.6 million shares valued at $48.59 million to account for 5.0107 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP which holds 4.17 million shares representing 4.5443 and valued at over $44.06 million, while SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC holds 4.301 of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $41.7 million.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Alias Shaler, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Alias Shaler bought 118 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $4.15 per share for a total of $490.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Repay Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that Alias Shaler (President) bought a total of 174,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $4.15 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the RPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Alias Shaler (President) acquired 15,378 shares at an average price of $3.93 for $60436.0. The insider now directly holds 264,782 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY).