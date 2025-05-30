rts logo

Ring Energy Inc (REI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) is -45.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is -10.42% and -20.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -45.18% off its SMA200. REI registered -58.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9322 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.35665.

The stock witnessed a -18.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.35%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $153.59M and $350.92M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.10 and Fwd P/E is 2.66. Profit margin for the company is 20.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.30% and -63.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.31%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.71% this year

189.0 institutions hold shares in Ring Energy Inc (REI), with institutional investors hold 49.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.51M, and float is at 153.63M with Short Float at 7.81%. Institutions hold 44.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WARBURG PINCUS LLC with over 46.12 million shares valued at $77.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.296 of the REI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.87 million shares valued at $14.99 million to account for 4.4799 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.2 million shares representing 2.626 and valued at over $8.79 million, while AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC holds 2.3993 of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $8.03 million.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC sold 55,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $44560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26.25 million shares.

Ring Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 ’25 that Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 31,171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 ’25 and was made at $0.80 per share for $24937.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.22 million shares of the REI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 55,700 shares at an average price of $0.80 for $44560.0. The insider now directly holds 26,249,575 shares of Ring Energy Inc (REI).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.