Ring Energy Inc (REI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) is -45.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is -10.42% and -20.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -45.18% off its SMA200. REI registered -58.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9322 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.35665.

The stock witnessed a -18.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.35%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $153.59M and $350.92M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.10 and Fwd P/E is 2.66. Profit margin for the company is 20.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.30% and -63.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.31%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.71% this year

189.0 institutions hold shares in Ring Energy Inc (REI), with institutional investors hold 49.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.51M, and float is at 153.63M with Short Float at 7.81%. Institutions hold 44.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WARBURG PINCUS LLC with over 46.12 million shares valued at $77.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.296 of the REI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.87 million shares valued at $14.99 million to account for 4.4799 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.2 million shares representing 2.626 and valued at over $8.79 million, while AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC holds 2.3993 of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $8.03 million.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC sold 55,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $44560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26.25 million shares.

Ring Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 ’25 that Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 31,171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 ’25 and was made at $0.80 per share for $24937.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.22 million shares of the REI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 55,700 shares at an average price of $0.80 for $44560.0. The insider now directly holds 26,249,575 shares of Ring Energy Inc (REI).