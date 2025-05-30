Savara Inc (SVRA) Volatility At 21.58%, Should You Add A Position?

Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) is -27.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $5.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is -23.42% and -23.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 4.92% at the moment leaves the stock -32.34% off its SMA200. SVRA registered -45.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9298 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.31075.

The stock witnessed a -31.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.94%, and is -23.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.58% over the week and 10.02% over the month.

Savara Inc (SVRA) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $387.16M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.52% and -56.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.39% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

195.0 institutions hold shares in Savara Inc (SVRA), with institutional investors hold 104.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.70M, and float is at 78.22M with Short Float at 23.34%. Institutions hold 98.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with over 24.47 million shares valued at $98.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.4027 of the SVRA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with 14.57 million shares valued at $58.7 million to account for 7.9774 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 12.36 million shares representing 6.7707 and valued at over $49.82 million, while FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 4.4677 of the shares totaling 8.16 million with a market value of $32.87 million.

Savara Inc (SVRA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAMSAY DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAMSAY DAVID A bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 ’25 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.51 million shares.

Savara Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 ’24 that Lowrance David L (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 ’24 and was made at $3.33 per share for $83278.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the SVRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16 ’24, Pauls Matthew (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 54,702 shares at an average price of $3.31 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 1,536,379 shares of Savara Inc (SVRA).