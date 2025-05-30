Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is -19.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.03 and a high of $22.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $15.17, the stock is 0.86% and -5.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -16.62% off its SMA200. SEM registered -14.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.0198 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.19694.

The stock witnessed a -17.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.82%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has around 44100 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $6.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.29 and Fwd P/E is 11.57. Profit margin for the company is 2.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.12% and -31.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.94%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.85% this year

383.0 institutions hold shares in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), with institutional investors hold 99.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.31M, and float is at 109.84M with Short Float at 3.78%. Institutions hold 85.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 17.13 million shares valued at $600.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.649 of the SEM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.88 million shares valued at $591.78 million to account for 25.2753 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 12.88 million shares representing 19.2854 and valued at over $451.54 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 8.9064 of the shares totaling 5.95 million with a market value of $208.53 million.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Khanuja Parvinderjit S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Khanuja Parvinderjit S. bought 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $15.02 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65089.0 shares.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 ’25 that CHERNOW DAVID S (CEO) sold a total of 225,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 ’25 and was made at $18.00 per share for $4.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the SEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28 ’25, CHERNOW DAVID S (Officer) Proposed Sale 225,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $4.05 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM).