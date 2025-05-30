SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) is 64.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is 0.91% and 21.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock 37.72% off its SMA200. SLS registered 22.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4058 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2416.

The stock witnessed a 19.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.00%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $170.62M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 121.50% and -19.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.65%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.00% this year

54.0 institutions hold shares in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS), with institutional investors hold 14.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.78M, and float is at 97.68M with Short Float at 8.96%. Institutions hold 14.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 1.79 million shares valued at $2.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.9862 of the SLS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with 1.64 million shares valued at $1.95 million to account for 3.6594 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. which holds 1.48 million shares representing 3.3005 and valued at over $1.76 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.1537 of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kalin Katherine Bach, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kalin Katherine Bach bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $36000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41000.0 shares.