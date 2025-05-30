Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: SKBL) is 121.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $14.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKBL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $10.33, the stock is -12.13% and -11.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 3.76% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.7376 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.243189.

The stock witnessed a -14.27% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.33%, and is -4.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 180.71% and -27.51% from its 52-week high.

7.0 institutions hold shares in Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL), with institutional investors hold 0.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.23M, and float is at 9.26M with Short Float at 10.17%. Institutions hold 0.15% of the Float.